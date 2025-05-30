Kotak Mahindra Bank elevates Anjali Kamath to Deputy Vice President – Brand Marketing

Kotak Mahindra Bank has elevated Anjali Kamath to the role of Deputy Vice President – Brand Marketing. Kamath shared the news of her elevation in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.
Kamath has been associated with the bank for more than three years. Before this appointment, she served as Associate Vice President, Product Marketing and Brand Equity at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Prior to joining the bank, Kamath held the position of Brand Strategy Director at advertising agency Leo Burnett. She brings over eight years of experience in brand strategy and marketing across sectors.
Kamath’s responsibilities in the new role are expected to include overseeing strategic brand initiatives and contributing to the bank’s broader marketing efforts.