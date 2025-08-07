KPMG India re-appoints Yezdi Nagporewalla as CEO

KPMG India announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as Chief Executive Officer for a second term, which will span three years, beginning February 2027. The extension is set to take effect immediately after the expiry of his current term.
On his re-appointment, Nagporewalla said, “It is both my honour and privilege to have been re-appointed as the CEO, and I look forward to inspiring confidence and empowering change among our clients and colleagues. My focus will be to continue sharpening the firm’s client focus, integrating innovative approaches, deepening expertise and enhancing our culture to unlock value for our clients. Over the past years, we have built trust among our stakeholders with a clear emphasis on ethics and quality, which will remain our core. As a firm, we aim to realise the vision of being the ‘clear choice’ and ‘making a difference’ for our clients, people and the public at large. We will double down on our focus towards both nation-building and our firm’s growth”.
Ajay Mehra, Non-Executive Chairman at KPMG in India, on Nagporewalla's appointment shared, “It has been our privilege to have Yezdi lead the India firm over the last three years. His strength lies in maintaining and strengthening relationships with our clients and people. His insights and experience will help scale the firm to a better and brighter future.”