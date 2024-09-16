KRAFTON announces Deepika Padukone as BGMI's brand ambassador

KRAFTON has announced a one-year collaboration with Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
As part of this collaboration, Deepika Padukone will soon be featured as a playable character in BGMI, with two distinct character skins representing her style and persona. Previously the company has collaboarated with Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians.
“We are excited to partner with Deepika Padukone, a Global Ambassador & Icon to create unforgettable moments for our players. This collaboration is an endeavor to push boundaries and deliver fresh experiences for BGMI fans. By bringing together the worlds of gaming and entertainment with the biggest star Deepika Padukone at its forefront, we aim to create a truly immersive and engaging world within BGMI,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India.
"It is a thrilling opportunity to embark on this new chapter with the BGMI family” shared Deepika Padukone. “Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon in India, and I'm excited to connect with the incredible energy of the gaming community. It's an honor to be a part of something so dynamic and engaging. I look forward to seeing how my fans react to the in-game avatar and exclusive items!"