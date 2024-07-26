KRAFTON India partners with Paralympic Committee of India for Paris Paralympics 2024

KRAFTON India has partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India for the upcoming Paris Paralympics 2024.
In this partnership, KRAFTON India will sponsor training kits, bags and caps, ensuring that the Indian team is well-equipped as they prepare for the Paris Paralympics. The Indian Paralympic team has consistently brought glory to the nation with their exceptional performances, especially in the Tokyo Paralympics, securing 54 entries and 19 medals. With this initiative KRAFTON India aims to showcase its commitment to fostering inclusivity and excellence in sports by supporting para-athletes and celebrating their talent and determination.
Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said “We are thrilled to partner with the Paralympic Committee of India for the Paris Paralympics 2024. At KRAFTON India, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities and we are dedicated to supporting the growth of traditional sports. Our para-athletes are a source of national pride, and we look forward to supporting them and witnessing their remarkable performance”
Devendra, President, Paralympic Committee of India, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership “The support from KRAFTON is a significant boost for our athletes as they gear up for the Paris Paralympics. We are grateful to KRAFTON for their commitment to Indian sports and for believing in the potential of our Paralympians.”