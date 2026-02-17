Krafton India appoints Yashasvi Jaiswal as brand ambassador for Real Cricket

KRAFTON India today announced Yashasvi Jaiswal as the official Brand Ambassador for Real Cricket. To mark the association, the brand has also launched a new brand campaign.
On the game's home screen, Jaiswal's images are featured across Quick Match and Test Match modes, as well as RC Pass - creating an immediate visual connection for players. Fans can also play as Jaiswal in the Rajasthan Royals team, bringing his real-world performances into interactive gameplay.
Yashasvi Jaiswal said, "The preparation happens long before the first ball is bowled. Real Cricket captures that intensity - the focus, the strategy, the pressure of every decision. It's a platform that lets fans step into that mindset, and I'm proud to be part of a franchise that takes the sport as seriously as we do on the field."
Anuj Sahani, Head – KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator & Director, Publishing, KRAFTON India, said: "Yashasvi represents everything Real Cricket stands for - discipline, preparation, and performance under pressure. His journey mirrors the ethos we've built into the game: that success in cricket, whether on the field or on the screen, comes from understanding the sport deeply and respecting the craft. As we scale Real Cricket from a beloved homegrown franchise into a mainstream cricket platform, we needed an ambassador who embodies authenticity and resonates with the generation that plays as much as they watch. Yashasvi is that connection - a young, relatable cricketer whose mindset aligns perfectly with how millions of Indians now experience their favourite sport: interactively, strategically, and with genuine competitive intent."
Cricket consumption in India has evolved beyond passive viewership. For younger audiences, especially, playing the sport through immersive simulations has become an extension of fandom, a way to step into the mindset of their cricket heroes and experience the game from the inside.