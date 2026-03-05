Kroll elevates Rohit Arora to Vice President - Marketing

Rohit Arora has been elevated to Vice President - Marketing at Kroll, according to a post shared by Arora on LinkedIn.
Announcing the move, Arora wrote, “Happy to share that I’ve been promoted to Vice President, Marketing at Kroll! Grateful for the opportunity and for all the great people, past and present, who have supported and guided me along the way. Looking forward to what comes next.”
Before his elevation, Arora served as Marketing Manager at the company, where he was involved in marketing initiatives and brand activities.
Earlier in his career, Arora worked at Edkent Media Digital Marketing in client services, first as an Account Manager and later as a Senior Account Manager, where he handled client relationships and digital marketing projects.
He also worked as an Account Manager at IdeateLabs and served as Client Services Manager at MissMalini Publishing Pvt Ltd, managing brand partnerships and campaign execution.
Arora began his professional career as an Account Executive at Ogilvy & Mather in Bengaluru, working on advertising and client servicing assignments.