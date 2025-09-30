KT Kids announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as brand ambassador

KT Kids, a children’s haircare brand, has announced actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. The company said the association is aimed at expanding its presence in the kids’ care segment, with products designed specifically for children.
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am delighted to be associated with KT Kids, a brand that truly understands the needs of children and parents today. As a mother, I know how important, safe, and effective products are for kids, and KT Kids’ haircare range delivers just that, with a fun twist that kids absolutely love, with the haircare range being age-specific for boys and girls. I am excited to be part of this journey.”
The brand has partnered with the actor and the animated character SpongeBob SquarePants for its latest campaign. The brand said the collaboration is aimed at appealing to both parents and children in the children’s haircare segment.
Speaking on the association, Dhruv Sayani, Founder, KT Kids, said, “With Kareena Kapoor Khan as our brand ambassador, KT Kids is taking a bold leap towards redefining the future of kids’ hair care in India. Together with our SpongeBob SquarePants line, we are building a movement that goes beyond grooming; it’s about creating trust, fun, and aspiration for every child.”