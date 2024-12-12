KT Professional names Jacqueline Fernandez as brand ambassador

KT Professional has announced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the new brand ambassador for its range of premium hair care products.
With this partnership, Jacqueline will help elevate KT Professional’s presence both in India and globally.
Jacqueline's radiant personality and impeccable sense of style make her the ideal partner for KT Professional. As a global icon, Jacqueline brings both relatability and aspirational qualities that resonate with KT’s audience, making her the perfect choice to represent the brand.
Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Professional said, “We are beyond excited to welcome Jacqueline Fernandez as the face of KT Professional. She represents everything we stand for — beauty, elegance, and excellence. Her passion for self-care, combined with her strong presence in the entertainment industry, makes her an ideal ambassador for our brand. We are confident that her association will help take KT Professional to new heights and bring our premium hair care solutions to an even wider audience.”