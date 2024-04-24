Kulfi Collective appoints Divya Karani as Chairperson and Executive Director of its board

Kulfi Collective, functioning at the intersection of content, community and culture, has announced the appointment of Divya Karani as Chairperson and Executive Director of its Board. Karani's three-decade journey has shaped her into a pivotal figure in steering some of the advertising and media groups across India, South Asia, the UK and the Asia Pacific. Most recently, Karani was the CEO of Dentsu Media, South Asia, where she led the agency for over 12 years to become one of the dominant media agency networks in the region.
Kulfi Collective, through its three divisions, Supari Studios, Post Office and Keeda Media, has partnered with various brands and platforms such as Spotify, Red Bull, Netflix, Lego, Flipkart and Zomato to deliver content, experiences and IPs that shape culture. The addition of Karani to the board brings strategic insights into the fusion of creativity, technology, and data that is at the core of Kulfi’s unique approach of bringing brands closer to consumers and culture through content, community and commerce.
Divya Karani expressed her excitement about contributing to Kulfi’s vision, "I am honoured to join Kulfi Collective at such a transformative time. Together, we aim to redefine the creative network model, with an emphasis on agility, authenticity and purpose that resonates with a connected generation."
"Divya joining the board will help us build the right governance frameworks as we scale globally. Further, her deep expertise will help us build upstream capabilities to bring brands closer to communities and subcultures in music, sports, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle,” said Advait Gupt, Co-Founder & CEO of Kulfi Collective.