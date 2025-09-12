Kult appoints Ravish Kumar Chaubey as Head of Marketing

Kult, a beauty and skincare commerce platform, has announced the appointment of Ravish Kumar Chaubey as its Head of Marketing.
In this new role, Chaubey is expected to lead the overall marketing efforts at the company, driving consumer engagement, brand building, and growth.
Chaubey, with over a decade of experience in consumer growth and brand building, has led marketing at Meesho, Ola Electric, Vedantu, and Flipkart.
At Meesho, he was part of the team that expanded user growth as the company moved from a reselling model to e-commerce. At Ola Electric, he worked on the scooter’s digital-first launch, while at Vedantu, his role focused on marketing and growth functions that increased revenue efficiency. His early career at Flipkart provided exposure to the e-commerce sector during its formative years in India.
Speaking on the appointment, Karishma Singh, Founder, Kult, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ravish to Kult as Head of Marketing. His track record of scaling consumer businesses and building impactful brands aligns perfectly with our vision of making Kult the most loved beauty destination for young India. At Kult, our goal has never been to just create another beauty marketplace; we’re building a discovery-first, experience-rich platform that truly understands what beauty means to each individual. With his expertise, we are confident of strengthening our positioning and accelerating growth in the months to come.”
Chaubey said, “Beauty is one of the most personal and expressive categories, and Kult is redefining how it is discovered and experienced in India. I am excited to join this journey and look forward to building on Kult’s strong foundation to craft memorable brand experiences, fuel consumer love, and scale the platform to its full potential.”