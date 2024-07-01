Kunal Mukherjee appointed the Head of Marketing at GIFT City

Kunal Mukherjee has been appointed the Head of Marketing at GIFT City. Before this appointment, he was the Head of Business Development at Ikonz Studios. He announced the news of his new position in a LinkedIn post.
Mukherjee's career includes numerous senior roles in various organisations. He has served as Chief Operating Officer at Kool Kanya and MomsKnowBest, Country Director India at TotallyAwesome, and Chief Operating Officer at K&U. Additionally, he was Vice President of Product and Go-to-Market at Miko, Head of Product Revenue, Marketing, and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company, Head of Marketing at UTV, Head of Business Development, Distribution Revenue Planning, Marketing, and Corporate Strategy at Times Network, and Group Brand Manager for Revenue, Business Development, and Strategy at TAM.
Mukherjee has a Master’s degree in Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management from MICA.