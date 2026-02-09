Kushal Sanghvi joins Animmoov Digital Media as Strategic Advisor & Director

Kushal Sanghvi has been appointed Strategic Advisor and Director at Animmoov Digital Media, according to a post he shared on LinkedIn.
“Happy to announce that I’ve joined as an Advisor and Director of an absolutely brilliant startup where Creative, Tech and AI intersect for marketing success.”
He added, “Will be advising the Founder Jainendrra Kumar and leadership team at ANIMMOOV DIGITAL MEDIA to grow this rocketship globally, creating for opportunities across geographies and advertising campaigns that create magic! Looking forward to the continual love, support, guidance, blessings of friends, peers, ex-colleagues, partners and more.”
Sanghvi brings more than two decades of experience across digital media, advertising, marketing technology and business leadership. He currently serves on advisory and governing boards, including OAC & OAA, the Indian Influencer Governing Council, ad:tech India, and NITI Aayog, where he is involved in mentoring and industry development initiatives.
He is also a director at Komerz and Appriffy Digital IT Hub, and vice chairman for India at I-COM Global. His previous executive roles include Chief Revenue Officer at iCubesWire, Head of India and Southeast Asia at CitrusAd, India and South Asia lead at Integral Ad Science, and senior leadership positions at Reliance Entertainment and Digital, Havas Digital, Media Contacts and Rediff.com.
Sanghvi has also founded and led several digital and media ventures over the years, including World Wide Open, Span Digital and Concept Digital, working across technology, marketing, media and data-driven businesses.