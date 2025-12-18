Beauty brand La Pink introduces new brand identity

La Pink, a beauty brand, has introduced its new brand identity with changes to its logo, website and fragrance packaging on Thursday.
The refresh includes a new logo that shifts from the brand’s earlier pink-and-green design to a black wordmark. The brand said the updated identity is intended to reflect its focus on product formulation and transparency.
The brand has also redesigned its corporate website, introducing a new layout and navigation structure aimed at providing more detailed product information. In addition, the brand has updated packaging across its fragrance range to align with the new visual identity.
Speaking about the brand evolution, Nitin Jain, Founder, La Pink, said, “La Pink was created with a single-minded purpose, to offer beauty solutions that are genuinely safe for consumers. As we continue to grow, it has become important that our identity reflects the sophistication and progressiveness of our formulations. Our new logo is sharper, modern, and globally aligned. The refreshed packaging and website will further elevate customer experience, making it easier for people to explore our world of 100% microplastic-free formulation products. This updated identity marks an important step in our journey ahead.”
The brand said the changes are part of a broader effort to update how the brand presents itself as it expands its presence in India’s beauty market.