Lancôme onboards Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador for India

French beauty brand Lancôme has appointed actor Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador from India, marking a new association in the country.
The appointment reflects the brand’s focus on the Indian market and its evolving consumer base.
Speaking on the association, Sonam Kapoor said, “Lancôme has been part of my beauty journey for many years, ever since I first experienced the brand in Paris. I’ve always admired ambassadors like Julia Roberts, Olivia Rodrigo, and Isabella Rossellini for how they represent beauty with authenticity and purpose, and how they embody a positive and optimistic vision of life. What I truly appreciate about the brand itself is the thought and research that go into creating products that deliver visible results. Génifique Ultimate Recovery Serum, in particular, has become a part of my routine - it supports skin recovery and resilience, especially during long days and constant travel. To collaborate with Lancôme as its Ambassador from India feels both meaningful and exciting.”
Shrestha Jana, General Manager, L’Oréal Luxe India, added, “Sonam Kapoor represents a modern, confident voice that aligns strongly with Lancôme’s values. This partnership comes at a significant moment as we continue to deepen our presence in India, a market that plays an important role in shaping the future of luxury beauty. Sonam’s perspective will support how we engage consumers across skincare, beauty, and fragrance, particularly as we strengthen our science-led portfolio.”
Vania Lacascade, Global Brand President, Lancôme, said, “At Lancôme, our mission goes far beyond creating beauty products. We are a French heritage brand driven by innovation, and we are committed to accompanying women at every stage of their lives, celebrating their diversity around the world, and inspiring them to embrace their optimism, confidence, and self-expression. We are proud and delighted to welcome Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to our family of Brand Ambassadors, bringing her modernity, sophistication, and unique cultural perspective to Lancôme.”
The association with Kapoor will be reflected in future campaigns aimed at Indian consumers.