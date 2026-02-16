Landmark Group appoints Bobby Kuramdas as VP – Sales & Strategy

Landmark Group has appointed Bobby Kuramdas as Vice President – Sales & Strategy at Landmark GOC.
In his new role, Kuramdas will focus on driving project-wise sales performance, leading strategic market expansion, and strengthening execution and customer engagement across the company’s portfolio. He will also work closely with cross-functional teams to enhance sales frameworks and accelerate sustainable growth.
Kuramdas brings over two decades of cross-sector experience spanning luxury residential real estate and airline operations. Of this, nearly 16 years have been spent in the real estate sector, where he has built expertise in market-led sales strategy, high-net-worth client relationship management, business planning, and operational execution.
Prior to joining Landmark, he held senior leadership roles at organisations including Prime Developments, Conscient Infrastructure, Krisumi Corporation, Alpha Corp, Vatika Group, and Kingfisher Airlines. His experience includes managing large-format residential launches, expanding channel networks, and building long-term relationships with premium clientele.