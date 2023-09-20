Laqshya Media Group announces strategic leadership changes

Laqshya Media Group, an integrated media house, unveiled significant leadership changes. These newly promoted leaders have been instrumental in the company’s success and will continue to shape its future.
Amarjeet Singh Hudda has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Laqshya Media Limited to manage the Laqshya Solutions & Laqshya Assets businesses. Earlier, Mr Hudda was working as COO for Laqshya Solutions. His journey with the company dates back to 2005. Mr Hudda is acknowledged as a leading figure in India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) domain and is renowned for his business acumen.
Additionally, Yuvrraj Agarwaal has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer. He initially joined Laqshya as the group’s National Head (New Initiatives). Mr Agarwaal brings expertise in digital transformations, strategy, and revenue generation. In his new role, he will focus on shaping the organization’s strategic direction and driving new business development for key clients.
Furthermore, Satyabrata Das has been promoted to Chief Alliance Officer. He is a Media and Entertainment veteran with three decades of experience. He’s known for building strong marketing communities, and is a cross-sector business transformation specialist. He knows various aspects of M&E, from print to digital transformation and storytelling. In his new role, he will take charge of crucial business alliances with both the corporate and government sectors, with the aim of strengthening Laqshya's market position even further.
These promotions underscore Laqshya Media Group’s aim of nurturing internal talent and leveraging the expertise of industry veterans. “We are proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Amarjeet Singh Hudda, Yuvrraj Agarwaal, and Satyabrata Das. Their dedication, experience, and leadership will be instrumental in propelling Laqshya Media Group to new heights of success,” stated Atul Shrivastava, CEO of Laqshya Media Group.