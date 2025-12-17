Lawyered names Pratik Gandhi as brand ambassador

Legal-tech startup Lawyered has appointed
The brand works on technology-led platforms focused on legal services related to mobility, compliance and preventive protection.
The association followed the brand’s appearance on the television show IdeaBaaz, where it said Gandhi connected with the legal challenges faced by individuals. The partnership is expected to include digital campaigns, short films and public initiatives focused on legal awareness.
Speaking on the association, Himanshu Gupta, Founder & CEO, Lawyered, said, “Pratik Gandhi represents the values Lawyered stands for: honesty, resilience, and the voice of the everyday Indian navigating complex systems. His credibility and mass appeal help us connect with citizens across the country and support our mission to shift people from legal fear to legal awareness.”
Pratik Gandhi said, “Legal issues often feel intimidating and confusing for most Indians. Lawyered is changing that by making legal help accessible, clear, and proactive. I’m proud to be associated with a platform that empowers people to understand their rights and seek protection before problems escalate.”
As part of the association, Gandhi will take part in campaigns across digital platforms and other awareness initiatives related to mobility laws and routine legal compliance.