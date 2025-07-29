Laxmipati Sarees onboards Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Laxmipati Sarees, on Tuesday, announced actress RashmikaMandanna as the brand ambassador. According to the brand,Rashmikais said to bring fresh energy to a brand that is known for its prints and lightweight fabrics.
This collaboration is being launched with a campaign across TV, digital, print, and outdoor platforms starting Tuesday night.
Rashmika Mandanna, commenting on the collaboration, said,"Sarees carry so much more than just fabric - they hold our stories, tradition, and timeless beauty. Each one reflects a rich cultural legacy, and Laxmipati makes them so easy to wear - light, vibrant, and full of elegance. I’m so happy to be associated with a brand that brings heritage to life with such effortless style".
Sanjay Sarawagi, Managing Director of the brand, said,"For four decades, Laxmipati Sarees has stood for trust, quality, and elegance. Our vision has always been to create sarees that combine heritage with everyday elegance. With Rashmika joining our journey, we are reaffirming our commitment to stay rooted in Indian tradition while connecting deeply with today’s woman. Her grace and authenticity reflect everything our brand aspires to be."
Manoj Sarawgi, Director of thebrand, added, “This is a proud moment for us. Rashmika brings not just star power, but a natural warmth and relatability that our customers love. Her presence will help us reach new audiences while staying true to our core - creating sarees that are light, beautiful, and truly made for every Indian woman."
"Rashmika brings an incredible blend of relatability and glamour, which aligns perfectly with Laxmipati’s appeal. Through this campaign, we’re not just showcasing sarees - we’re narrating the story of the modern Indian woman who embraces tradition with confidence and joy," Rakesh Sarawagi, Director of the brand, added.
ShreyanshBaid, Founder of Shreyansh Innovations, commenting on the campaign, said,"This was a special campaign to craft. Laxmipati’s sarees are known for their lightness, fine fabric, and beautiful designs - we wanted to highlight that sensory elegance in every visual. Rashmika’s presence adds a celebratory warmth to the narrative, making the campaign aspirational and authentic at the same time."