Layoffs at IPG reach 2,400 as company prepares for Omnicom acquisition

Interpublic Group (IPG) has reduced its global workforce by approximately 2,400 employees, representing about 4.5% of its total headcount since January 2025.
According to the company’s Q2 and H1 2025 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), IPG eliminated 1,500 roles in the first quarter of the year, followed by an additional 900 roles by 30 June. The filing stated that the cuts spanned “executive, regional and account management level, as well as administrative, creative and media production personnel”.
The reduction forms part of a structural overhaul disclosed by IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky during the company’s full-year 2024 results call in February. Krakowsky said the move was expected to generate $250 million in savings during 2025, with “minimal overlap” with the $750 million in cost synergies projected from the Omnicom merger.
This follows an earlier reduction in 2024, where IPG’s workforce shrank by 4,100, ending the year with 53,300 employees. Part of that decline was attributed to divestments, including the sale of Hill Holliday and Deutsch New York. The US and UK markets bore the brunt of the job cuts last year.
As of the end of June 2025, IPG’s global headcount stood at 51,300. However, it is understood that an additional 400 roles were removed after 30 June due to timing differences between notification and payroll processing. With those accounted for, IPG’s staff count would fall to approximately 50,900, marking a 4.5% drop since the start of the year.
Omnicom, which cut 3,000 roles in 2024 and reported a year-end headcount of 74,900, has not released updated staff numbers in its latest Q2 results.