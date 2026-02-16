Lays brings its global refreshed brand identity to India

Lay’s® has announced the launch of its refreshed brand identity in India. Part of the largest global brand refresh in its nearly 100-year history, this fresh avatar of Lay’s® in India will be brought to life on screen through its new ‘Lay’s® key liye kuchh bhi’ (anything for Lay’s®) campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor.
Rooted in Lay’s® agricultural heritage, the refreshed identity celebrates what has always defined the brand – chips made from the finest, farm-grown potatoes. Bringing the farm-to-bag journey more visibly to life, the new design highlights the quality and craftsmanship behind every pack that has always been part of Lay’s® story.
Designed in-house by PepsiCo Design & Innovation, Lay’s® refreshed visual identity celebrates the potato with a fresh, energetic style that highlights the famous chips’ ingredients and harnesses the power of the sun. The updated packs feature Lay’s® iconic sun and red ribbon, introduce sun-inspired ‘Lay’s® Rays’, and feature a refined logo and custom typeface that reflects the brand’s modern, joyful character. A richer colour palette drawn from ingredients, warm farm-inspired backdrops, and vivid food photography work together to highlight the quality, care, and irresistible flavour behind every Lay’s® chip.
Responding to consumer preferences, the refreshed Lay’s® packaging makes its quality credentials easier to see and understand on the shelf. Clear on-pack cues such as ‘Made with Finest Potatoes’ reinforce Lay’s® longstanding commitment to ingredient quality, while enhanced ingredient imagery cues the flavours consumers already know and love. These new packs will be available nationwide starting the first week of March.
As part of the brand’s future-forward path, the refreshed Lay’s® packaging will feature a polyolefin based recycle ready structure, designed around circularity principles, enabling improved end-of-life outcomes when collected as post-consumer waste.
Commenting on the refresh, Saakshi Verma Menon, Chief Marketing Officer - Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “For nearly a century, Lay’s® has believed that our extraordinary taste and product begins at the farm. Today, as part of the largest global refresh in our history, we’re bringing that belief to life in a powerful new way for consumers in India. Rooted in our enduring partnerships with over 27,000 Indian potato farmers, the new farm‑to‑bag design brings our commitment to quality into sharper focus: chips made from the finest potatoes, with the right ingredients. This evolution reflects our responsibility as a category leader: to make quality easier to see, to design more thoughtfully for the planet, and to honour the trust people place in Lay’s® today while shaping the future of the brand.”
Speaking on the new campaign, Aastha Bhasin, Marketing Director – Potato Chips Category, PepsiCo India added, “Lay’s® is an iconic brand with a simple truth at its core – it all starts with the humble potato. This refresh marks a new look for Lay’s®, while keeping all the joyful goodness consumers know and love intact. Through ‘Lay’s® ke liye kuchh bhi’, we’re celebrating the brand’s emotional connection with consumers, with Ranbir Kapoor bringing a playful story to life, reaffirming the unmistakable love of Lay’s®.”