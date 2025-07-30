Leah Meranus exits dentsu X North America CEO Role

Leah Meranus, CEO of dentsu X North America, has exited the media agency, according to an exclusive media report. Meranus had assumed the role in January 2023, following her tenure as U.S. Chief Media Officer at dentsu X. In her most recent position, she was responsible for strengthening industry partnerships and driving business growth for the agency.
Meranus brings over two decades of experience in the advertising sector, having previously held leadership roles at agencies including 360i, Initiative, Mediacom, and PHD.
Dentsu confirmed the development in an official statement which was shared in the report, saying, “We thank Leah for her contributions and leadership during her time with dentsu X North America and wish her much personal success.”
Bruce Williams, the agency’s Chief Media Officer, has been appointed interim head of dentsu X North America. He will oversee operations during the transition period and report to Will Swayne, dentsu’s global practice president for media and U.S. media lead.
Her departure follows that of Sean Reardon, former CEO of dentsu Americas Media, who stepped down less than three months ago after leading the division, which includes dentsu X, iProspect, and Carat, for over two years.