Leandro Barreto takes on expanded CMO role at Unilever

Unilever has announced the expansion to the role of Leandro Barreto, appointing him to oversee the brand’s enterprise-wide marketing agenda from January 1, 2026.
Barreto, currently Chief Marketing Officer for Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing business group, will take on the additional title of Chief Marketing Officer, Unilever and Beauty & Wellbeing. The brand said the move is part of an effort to bring marketing leadership closer to its business groups as it continues changes to its marketing structure.
It also announced, Esi Eggleston Bracey, its Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, will leave the company at the end of January 2026 after eight years. Bracey joined Unilever in 2018 and previously led Beauty & Personal Care for North America. She will work with Barreto during January to support the transition.
Barreto has more than two decades of marketing experience and has led marketing for the Beauty & Wellbeing business group.
Commenting on the leadership transition, Fernando Fernandez, CEO, Unilever, said, “I would like to thank Esi for her significant contribution to Unilever and wish her every success in the next chapter of her career. With strong groundwork now in place, I know Leandro will make a big impact in his expanded role as we accelerate desire at scale and turn Unilever into a true marketing and sales machine.”