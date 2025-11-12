Ledure names Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Ledure Lightings Limited has announced Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.
The partnership aims to enhance the brand recall and connect with a wider consumer base in the competitive electrical and lighting industry.
Ankit Gupta, Director, Ledure Lightings Limited, said, “We are very excited with this current development and wholeheartedly welcome Ranbir into the Ledure family. Ranbir himself is a powerhouse of talent and is among the most admired stars in the country. His charm, versatility, and mass appeal make him the perfect choice to represent Ledure. We are confident this collaboration will accelerate our journey of strengthening Ledure’s presence across India and further consolidate our place in the competitive electrical market.”
Speaking of the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Ledure, a brand known for its innovation and quality products. Lighting plays an integral role in shaping our daily lives, and Ledure’s ethos of delivering excellence aligns closely with my own values. I believe this partnership will be a fruitful one, and together we will illuminate many more homes and spaces across the country.”