Leeford Healthcare appoints Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador

Leeford Healthcare Limited has appointed actor Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador for its orthopedic and mobility aids division, as the brand looks to increase awareness and usage of such products beyond post-injury care.
Speaking on the association, Tiger Shroff said, “I’m proud to partner with Leeford Healthcare Limited in a campaign that champions movement as a daily habit. True fitness isn’t just about training hard but also about protecting your body, preventing injuries, and recovering well. Orthopedic and mobility aids should be part of an active lifestyle, just like gym gear or other fitness essentials. Leeford Healthcare Limited’s vision of making these supports accessible to everyone resonates with my own philosophy, and together we want to inspire people to stay strong, keep moving, and live the mantra: Fit Raho, Hit Raho.”
The brand said the association is part of its ‘Fit Raho, Hit Raho’ campaign, which positions orthopedic and mobility aids as everyday tools for prevention, recovery and active living.
The brand also plans to invest Rs 200 crore over the next three years to scale the division, with a significant portion earmarked for manufacturing upgrades and the remainder for marketing and expansion into new markets.
Commenting on the development, Neha Gupta, Director, Leeford Healthcare Limited, said,“From the total investment of INR 200 crore, decent share of this investment will go for upgradation of our manufacturing facility for orthopaedic and mobility aids as we aim to strengthen the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with the remaining funds to be utilized for marketing, advertising & penetration in newer towns. We are also planning to expand our geographical spread across the majority of pincodes in India.”
She further added, “India is facing a silent epidemic of musculoskeletal disorders. Our goal is to combine clinical credibility with everyday relevance, making high-quality, affordable mobility aids widely available so that prevention and rehabilitation go hand-in-hand. With Action Superstar Tiger Shroff as the face of our campaign, we want to inspire millions across India to adopt orthopedic and mobility aids not only for treatment but also for long-term prevention and resilience.”
Adding to this, Sidhant Gupta, Director, Leeford Healthcare Limited, said, “Our differentiation lies in being both medically credible and accessible. Our products are designed in consultation with clinicians and physiotherapists to complement prescribed therapy and empower individuals to use them proactively in daily life, whether it is a student avoiding spinal strain, an office worker managing posture, or an athlete protecting joints. By integrating these supports into conservative care pathways, we are enabling people to sustain movement, prevent injuries, and recover more effectively.”