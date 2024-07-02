LEGO Group appoints Publicis One as its new global media agency

The LEGO Group has appointed Publicis One, powered by Starcom, as its global media agency following an 18-month pitch that included incumbent agency Initiative.
With the group consistently connecting with and inspiring fans, families, and kids on the importance of play, its new agency partner, Publicis One, will focus on strengthening these connections within a complex and rapidly evolving media and retail landscape. Additionally, the agency will also continue exploring relevant, and authentic ways to engage its audiences.
Moving further, as part of this collaboration, Publicis One will commence onboarding from the beginning of July, working with the initiative over a three-month period to ensure a seamless transition and continued strong presence for the LEGO® brand.
The LEGO Group’s Chief Product & Marketing Officer Julia Goldin said, “We were impressed with Publicis One’s depth and breadth of expertise – as well as their aligned cultural values. We look forward to working together to further enhance our ecosystem, leveraging their insights and capabilities to create engaging and meaningful experiences for our audiences. Together, we aim to inspire children and families globally, nurturing creativity and fostering learning through play."
Julia Goldin added, “We would like to thank the team at Initiative/IPG for a great seven years. They have been with us every step of the way as we significantly grew the business, launched our first global brand campaign, and reached more children than ever before. We are grateful for their support and collaboration.”