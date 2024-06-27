Lenovo appoints Kunwarbir Singh as Senior Global Marketing Manager

Kunwarbir Singh has recently assumed the role of Senior Global Marketing Manager at Lenovo, following a successful four-year tenure as Marketing Manager. Bringing extensive expertise in marketing strategy, brand management, and business development across diverse industries, Singh is set to contribute significantly to Lenovo's global marketing endeavours, as part of his new role.
Announcing his new position on LinkedIn, Singh expressed a deep commitment to his new role as Senior Global Marketing Manager, emphasizing his dedication to harnessing strategic marketing initiatives to drive innovation and growth within the tech industry. He stated, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Global Marketing Manager at Lenovo!"
Prior to his tenure at Lenovo, Singh worked with brands such as United Breweries Ltd., DIAGEO India, and Titan Company Limited across domains such as PC gaming, e-commerce, and brand leadership, driving growth and innovation in diverse markets.