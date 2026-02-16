Leo wins Agency of the Year at Effie 2025

The Advertising Club (TAC) India celebrated the 25th edition of the Effie India Awards 2025 held at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai.
Leo India was named Effie Agency of the Year.
Speaking on the win, Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe - South Asia and Chairman, Leo - South Asia said, “The core of our creative culture is ‘Impact a Billion’ - creating work that genuinely moves people and delivers real business outcomes. When that kind of impact is achieved, recognition follows. Being honoured at the Effie Awards reaffirms our belief that effectiveness and creativity are deeply intertwined. This win belongs to our teams who push for ideas that matter, and to our clients who share the ambition to create work that goes beyond visibility to deliver meaningful impact at scale.”
Amitesh Rao, CEO - South Asia, Leo, Publicis Health & Publicis Business said, "At Leo, effectiveness isn’t merely a metric, it’s core to the kind of creativity that can effect change - for people, communities, businesses and the planet. We are stoked to have won across some of our biggest brands tonight. To be consistently recognised as the best - globally, and now at our home-ground - is both rewarding and inspiring. We’re grateful to our client partners for placing their trust in our ideas, and to our teams for relentlessly pushing the boundaries of excellence.”
NESTLE India Ltd was adjudged as the Effie Client of the Year.
The coveted Grand Effie was awarded to McCann, Gurugram, India, for Nestle India Ltd’s campaign ‘‘Maggi: Why save the best for the last?".
Marking a significant milestone year, the 25th edition of the Effie India Awards witnessed participation from 89 agencies. Every year, the awards play a pivotal role, as winners are recognised not only by advertising peers but also by clients and academic experts, ensuring a holistic evaluation of creativity, strategy, and measurable effectiveness.
Speaking at the Effie, Dheeraj Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, and CEO McCann India, said, “As we celebrate 25 glorious years of the Effie India Awards, we are not just marking a milestone, we are honouring a legacy of effectiveness that has shaped Indian marketing. Over the past quarter-century, Effie has become the gold standard for results-driven creativity, championing ideas that deliver real business impact. This landmark edition reflects the extraordinary evolution of our industry and the power of creativity. Congratulations to all the winners. Here’s to the next chapter of impactful storytelling and transformative growth.”
“The Effie India Awards have evolved into one of the most credible and respected platforms for marketing effectiveness in the country. What truly stands out this year is the scale and diversity of participation - from leading networks to independent agencies and new-age specialists, all demonstrating a shared commitment to effectiveness. It is encouraging to see stakeholders attach deeper strategic value to the Effies, viewing it as a benchmark of real business impact”, added Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club, and Founder and President, The Horologists.
Elaborating on the awards, Pradeep Dwivedi, Co-Chairperson, Effie India Awards, The Advertising Club, and Group CEO, Eros Media World, said, “We are delighted to witness such enthusiastic participation from across the industry, reflecting the trust and prestige the platform commands. The campaigns showcased this year set a remarkable standard, combining bold creativity with strategic rigour and tangible results. It is inspiring to see the industry consistently push boundaries while remaining firmly focused on impact.”