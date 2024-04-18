Leo Burnett Mumbai announces new appointments to its senior leadership team

Leo Burnett Mumbai, part of the Publicis Groupe India, has announced new appointments to its senior leadership team. The agency is poised to leverage its momentum and success, and the new leadership team will power the leap forward to the next phase of growth.
The new leadership structure is designed for a culture of empowerment, agility in decision-making, and the capability to drive more solutions for clients. The Leo Burnett Mumbai senior leadership team now comprises Abhimanyu Khedkar elevated as Managing Partner, Neetika Aggarwal appointed as Managing Partner, and Saurabh Dahiya as Head of Strategy.
Abhimanyu Khedkar (Abhi) started his journey with Leo Burnett 8.5 years ago and has now been promoted to Managing Partner. Khedkar has worked on some of the biggest brands in the Burnett portfolio and his work has been recognised at many international and national platforms. His accomplishments over the years have been instrumental to Leo Burnett’s success and he continues to be an important force in driving the future of the agency.
As Managing Partner, Neetika Aggarwal joins the agency's Mumbai team to bolster its partnerships, expertise, and capabilities. In a career spanning over two decades, Aggarwal has accrued enviable experience working with Indian and global brands including Nestle for its confectionary portfolio, PepsiCo foods, Airtel, TOI, Microsoft, Nokia, LG, IndusInd Bank. She also led digital interventions for Facebook including the Facebook Thumbstopper and Instagram Love Runs Deep properties. Her last stint before joining Leo Burnett was with VMLY&R. Before that she spent a few years with WPP@CP where she was the business and integration lead for Colgate Palmolive, bringing in expertise across eCommerce, CRM and FPD.
Saurabh Dahiya joined us a few months ago as Executive Director & Head of Strategy. In just a short period he has been indispensable to the agency in sharpening its strategic creativity capability to drive growth and transformation for clients. Dahiya brings over 18 years of experience, with a career spanning the Middle East, South East Asia & India in brand, digital and customer experience strategy. Saurabh’s knack for harnessing truth and talent to help brands matter in culture, changing contexts and commercial landscapes will add depth and perspective for Leo Burnett’s client partners.
Together Khedkar and Aggarwal will lead Leo Burnett Mumbai on the business front while Saurabh Dahiya will lead and drive the strategic function.
Commenting on the leadership changes, Amitesh Rao, CEO of Leo Burnett, South Asia shares, “Leo Burnett Mumbai is one of the top creative agencies in the country today, having seen an incredible run of success in paving the way for new age solutions for its clients. It is also an agency with insatiable ambition and hunger, and the enhanced leadership team is at the vanguard of our future growth and glory. I am delighted to have Abhimanyu, Neetika and Saurabh – with their diverse strategic, corporate and client backgrounds - bring brilliant new perspectives to our journey going forward.”