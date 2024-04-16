Leo Burnett India onboards Rajeev Rakshit as Executive Director, Bangalore

Leo Burnett India has appointed Rajeev Rakshit as Executive Director, Leo Burnett, Bangalore. Rakshit will be reporting to Amitesh Rao – CEO, Leo Burnett – South Asia, and is entrusted with taking the agency forward across client relationships, solutions, talent and growth. The appointment comes on the back of the agency’s partnerships with Bengaluru-based clients including Ikea, RedBus, Kingfisher, Heineken, Lenovo, Acko, and Flipkart.
Rakshit joins Leo Burnett with over two and a half decades of hands-on experience in the field of Upstream Marketing, Strategic Planning, Digital Strategy, Account Management, General Management and Business Head (Country & Region). His last stint was as Group CEO and Managing Partner – Thinking Folks. Rakshit has previously worked at Publicis Groupe’s L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Publicis in various stints spanning his career.
He has also worked at JWT/WPP (Global Team Ford) where he was the Managing Partner and India head for GFT, an integrated agency created exclusively for Ford; McCann Erickson India, Saregama (RPG group) and Everest brand solutions.
Speaking about the announcement Amitesh Rao, CEO, Leo Burnett – South Asia said “Leo Burnett is a formidable creative force in Bengaluru with great momentum, energy and ambition, working with some incredible brands, and lucky to have some of the most talented people onboard. Rajeev comes with a distinctive blend of a future facing orientation, maturity and deep industry knowledge, and we are delighted to have him join us in building on the foundation of our Bengaluru operation to take it to greater heights.”
Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer - Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman - Leo Burnett, South Asia sais, “The Bangalore team energy is infectious and we currently work with some of the best clients of India from there. We already have Pravin Sutar leading the creative mandate from Bangalore and together with Rajeev who comes with solid hands -on experience, and we are confident of building meaningful solutions for our client partners.”
Speaking about his appointment, Rajeev Rakshit, Executive Director, Leo Burnett Bangalore, commented, “Having had a substantive stint with Leo Burnett in the past, it feels like coming home. The agency’s inspired creativity, portfolio of iconic brands and numerous client success stories has resulted in its staggering momentum and I am excited to be a part of this journey. I have always admired Leo Burnett’s ability to reimagine and redefine industry norms and look forward to collaborating and contributing to propel the agency towards its next significant milestone."