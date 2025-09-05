Levi’s ropes in Alia Bhatt as global brand ambassador

Levi’s has announced Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as its new Global Brand Ambassador.
The brand has released a video announcing this partnership on Friday. “Sometimes the most natural fits turn into the most special journeys. Excited to step into this one with Levi’s as their global brand ambassador”, Bhatt commented on the video.
Speaking on the collaboration, Bhatt said, “For me, a pair of jeans is never just a pair of jeans - it’s something you live in and make your own. Our relationship with our denims is so personal, but in a way, it also connects us all. Across countries and across generations, denim is about celebrating who you really are. Levi’s has always been at the heart of this global movement, and I’m thrilled to now be a part of it as their brand ambassador.”
Commenting on the partnership, Hiren Gor, Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East and Africa, Levi Strauss & Co., said, “Alia Bhatt’s influence transcends film and fashion; she shapes conversations. As we grow our women’s portfolio and lead the shift towards expressive, style-led, comfort-first fits, Alia brings cultural credibility and style authority. Together, we’re reinforcing Levi’s as the most relevant and desirable denim brand.”