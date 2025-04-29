LG taps Arjuna awardee Vantika Agrawal as brand ambassador

LG Electronics India Limited today announced Vantika Agrawal, one of India’s most accomplished and celebrated chess players, as its brand ambassador.
The young Woman Grandmaster, a three-time Chess Olympiad gold medalist, having secured two golds at the 45th Chess Olympiad, is also a recent recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award.
Commenting on the same, Hong Ju Jeon- MD LG Electronics India Ltd. said, “At LG Electronics, we pride ourselves on deeply understanding our consumers and continuously innovating to improve their lives. Vantika’s embodies this same spirit through her relentless pursuit of excellence and her forward thinking mind-set. Like LG, Vantika also aligns perfectly with the aspirations of a new, ambitious India, one that is bold and ready to embrace the future. We are excited to partner with her and embark on this exciting and new journey together.”
Vantika Agrawal said, “I am honoured to be associated with LG Electronics, a brand I have always trusted and admired. In particular, LG’s "Life's Good" brand promise resonates deeply with me, as it emphasizes creating a better quality of life for all. My journey as a chess player has been one of continuous learning, evolution and advancement to achieve new targets — values that LG also exemplifies in its mission to elevate consumer experiences. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with LG Electronics and look forward to making meaningful impact together.”
Agrawal (born September 2002) is an Indian chess player who holds the FIDE titles of Woman Grandmaster and International Master. She is a three-time gold medalist at the Chess Olympiad including two gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad in 2024 at Budapest. She won a silver medal with the Indian Team at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Her accolades also include medals at the Commonwealth, World Youth, Asian Youth and National Championships.