LG Electronic India names Seventeen's Joshua as face of its Essential Series

LG Electronics India has announced Joshua, a member of the K-pop group Seventeen, as the face of LG Electronics India's Essential Series. This association marks the K-pop singer’s entry into India’s advertising market.
The brand has launched a campaign featuring Joshua to mark his collaboration with the brand's series, which includes home appliances such as washing machines. The brand said the campaign focuses on everyday convenience and time-saving features in household products.
The association reflects the brand’s effort to connect with younger consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, and highlights the growing presence of global pop culture figures in Indian advertising. It also points to the increasing influence of K-pop artists in international brand campaigns.
The brand said Joshua's involvement adds a lifestyle-focused element to the campaign as it seeks to expand its engagement with Indian consumers