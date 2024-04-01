Libas announces Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador

Libas announces the appointment of Kiara Advani as their new brand ambassador in their latest brand film.
Talking about the announcement, Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas, said “Our partnership with Kiara Advani marks a significant milestone for Libas as we embark on a journey to elevate our brand to new heights of sophistication and style. With Kiara's unparalleled charm and fashion-forward approach, we are confident that she will help us in our mission to premiumise the Libas brand, making it the go-to destination for discerning consumers seeking aspirational ethnic wear. We truly believe Kiara embodies the essence of Libas, making her an ideal choice to represent the brand on a global stage ".
Kiara Advani expressed her excitement about joining forces with Libas, stating, " As someone who values the timeless elegance of ethnic wear, I am thrilled to join forces with Libas as their brand ambassador. Together, we aim to redefine traditional fashion and inspire women to express themselves confidently.”