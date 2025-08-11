Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds onboards Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has announced Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty as their brand ambassador for the ‘Let’s Get Real’ campaign. Additionally, she has joined the brand as an investor.
Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder and Managing Director, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, speaking about the partnership, said, “Limelight isn’t just participating in the lab-grown diamond category, we’re building it. As a first mover, we carry the responsibility to lead the shift in how lab-grown diamonds are perceived. With an aggressive roadmap to open 100 stores by 2026, we’re scaling both reach and relevance. ‘Let’s Get Real’ calls out traditional myths about luxury and offers a compelling promise of diamonds that shine boldly with a purpose. This campaign is more than marketing; it’s a cultural reset.”
Actor Shilpa Shetty, commenting about the collaboration, said, “What drew me to Limelight was the honesty of their story. Lab-grown diamonds are a smart and responsible choice. As someone who values authenticity and mindful choices, investing in Limelight felt natural. With ‘Let’s Get Real’, you can wear something stunning yet meaningful without any compromise. That’s the future of luxury, and I’m proud to help shape it.”
“‘Let’s Get Real’ is not a cosmetic line, it’s our core positioning,” said Rupali Shrivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds. “Luxury today is about meaning, not legacy. Our integrated 360° campaign spans TV, digital, print, OOH, multiplex cinema, influencers and in-store experiences. It’s backed by deep consumer insight showing strong traction for lab-grown diamonds among young, independent women across India. This is not meant to sit in lockers or wait for occasions. It’s made to be worn every day, everywhere by women who want their diamonds to reflect their values and lifestyle. We are not just responding to this shift, we’re driving it,” she added.