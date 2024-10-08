Former Lintas and Tilt ad execs launch a creative agency, ZeroFifty Mediaworks

Former Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions executives Rajiv Chatterjee, Shriram Iyer, and T Gangadhar (Gangs) have launched a new Mumbai-based agency called ZeroFifty Mediaworks. “ZeroFifty was born out of a desire to deploy simple human creativity in the service of complex brand challenges, without the teeming distractions that seem to have seized marketing and communications today. Wsociale are incredibly excited about what lies ahead," said the founders in a joint statement.
Chatterjee, with over two decades of experience at agencies like Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions, has managed campaigns for brands including Britannia, Dream11, Fastrack, Flipkart, GoDaddy, Licious, Livspace, Myntra, Google, Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Tanishq, and Tata Tea. Before entering advertising, he had a background as a commodity broker and tea taster.
Iyer also brings over 20 years of advertising experience, primarily with Lintas and Tilt Brand Solutions. He has worked on campaigns for brands like Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Fastrack, Google, Havell’s, ICICI Bank, Licious, Livspace, Swiggy, Micromax, Tata Tea, and Dream11.
Gangadhar has more than 25 years of experience across advertising, marketing, and media. His previous role was CEO of Essence, Asia Pacific, at WPP/GroupM (now EssenceMediacom). He also held leadership roles at Tilt Brand Solutions and was responsible for the launch marketing campaign for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 during his time with Sony.
The founders emphasise their commitment to applying human creativity to brand challenges, positioning ZeroFifty Mediaworks as an alternative to more complex, distraction-prone approaches in today’s marketing landscape.