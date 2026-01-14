Lionsgate sells Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia to founder Rohit Jain

Lionsgate has sold its streaming platform, Lionsgate Play, in South Asia and Southeast Asia to Rohit Jain, who has led the service as President of Lionsgate Play Asia for the past eight years.
The transaction transfers ownership of the streaming platform to Jain, while the parent company will retain all other film and television businesses in India and Southeast Asia. Jain will exit the parent company and move to managing the streaming platform independently as part of the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Under a multi-year agreement, the company will license the Lionsgate Play brand name to the platform and continue to provide access to its film and television content.
Commenting on the development, Brian Goldsmith, Chief Operating Officer, Lionsgate, said, “We thank Rohit for his outstanding leadership in building and scaling Lionsgate’s business in India over the past eight years. Under his stewardship, the Lionsgate brand has gained greater resonance with audiences in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and Lionsgate Play has emerged as a distinctive premium streaming platform in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital entertainment markets. Rohit is an entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the Asia landscape, and he has the expertise and experience to lead Lionsgate Play into an exciting new phase of growth.”
Rohit Jain said, “I’m deeply grateful to Jon Feltheimer and Brian Goldsmith for the trust and freedom to build Lionsgate’s India business and transform Lionsgate Play into a premium streaming platform across Asia. Lionsgate Play has established itself as a leading destination for Hollywood content in India and is now positioned to expand well beyond that, shaping a differentiated, future-ready streaming platform for the region.””
Lionsgate said the move places Lionsgate Play under founder-led ownership with a focus on Asia’s digital entertainment market, while maintaining a long-term content relationship with the studio.