Liqvd Asia appoints Mahima Kukreja as Creative Technologist

Liqvd Asia, a digital-first advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Mahima Kukreja as Creative Technologist. In this role, Kukreja will act as a strategic partner across key businesses, leveraging her unique blend of digital, mainline, and tech expertise to deliver cutting-edge work.
The appointment comes at a time when Liqvd Asia is expanding its talent pool following its acquisition of performance marketing agency AdLift, a strategic move aimed at offering holistic digital solutions. As the agency continues to build a future-ready team, it is blending creativity with technological depth.
Reporting directly to Sunil Gangras, Head of Creative Services, Kukreja will be instrumental in shaping and scaling the agency’s creative-tech capabilities. Her mandate will focus on driving tech-enabled creative innovation and delivering strategically driven solutions to elevate brand engagement.
With over 13 years of experience at agencies like Ogilvy, DDB, and Monks, Mahima has worked with some of the biggest brands—Tata, Amazon, Mondelez, KFC, and HBO—creating campaigns across multiple mediums, from compelling digital films to hyper-personalised, AI-led brand experiences.
Sunil Gangras, Head of Creative Services at Liqvd Asia and AdLift, said, "Creativity today needs to be adaptive, immersive, and scalable—and technology helps us get there faster. Mahima is one of those rare creatives who can see the idea through the lens of technology, emotion, and purpose. Her ability to fuse tech with storytelling is exactly what brands need today to stay relevant and resonate with audiences. We’re excited to have her with us, and I truly believe her presence will push our creative boundaries."
Kukreja was recently selected as a delegate for the Cannes Lions See It Be It programme 2025, chosen from over 1,650 applicants worldwide. She is also part of the Spikes Asia 2025 Jury for Digital Craft, Social & Influencer, and has previously served on the D&AD jury. Her work has earned recognition from One Show Asia, the Effies, and multiple Kyoorius awards.
Mahima Kukreja, Creative Technologist at Liqvd Asia, said, "I’ve always believed creativity should reflect the world we live in. Today, we can build real magic at the intersection of tech, culture, and humanity. Joining Liqvd Asia feels like the perfect opportunity to do just that—with people who dream big, build boldly, and are unafraid to play in new spaces. It’s an agency that understands the power of culture, technology, and storytelling. I look forward to crafting work that’s not just seen, but felt—work that moves the needle emotionally, technologically, and culturally."