Liqvd Asia bags INFINO's marketing mandate

Liqvd Asia has bagged Devyani Food Industries Ltd's (DFIL) newly launched ice cream brand INFINO's 360-degree marketing mandate. Liqvd Asia, as the agency partner, will shape INFINO's brand narrative through a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, covering aspects like brand film, outdoor, PR, and digital content.
Commenting on the brand launch, Sudhir Chavan, CEO of DFIL, remarked - "The Indian ice cream market has witnessed a notable shift towards premium preferences among consumers, indicating a growing demand for high-quality and exclusive ice cream market. With changing consumer lifestyles and growing appreciation for high-quality products & desire for global ice cream flavours, our brand INFINO aims to fill a gap in the market for consumers who seek luxurious and extraordinary ice cream experiences. Our robust manufacturing capabilities and connected distribution network provide us with an edge over our competition. INFINO embodies the perfect balance of craftsmanship, high-quality ingredients, and delectable Flavors. Currently, we've launched our portfolio with three formats - tubs, sticks and cups and in the future, we will be exploring more in terms of formats, flavours and SKUs”.
Spokesperson Monish Sanghavi, Business Head of Liqvd Asia, added, "Partnering with DFIL on the launch of their premium ice-cream brand, INFINO, has been an exciting journey all across. The team at LIQVD Asia was excited to take up the challenge of launching this premium ice cream brand in an already cluttered ice cream market. With our go-to-market launch strategy and 360-degree media approach, we made an impact in the market, where we launched our product. Now, we are all set to take this partnership to the next level as the agency responsible for their creative, media and digital mandate, and create work that strengthens the brand image, disrupts the market and grows the segment."