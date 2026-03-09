Liqvd Asia secures digital communications mandate for Woodland

Liqvd Asia has secured the digital communications mandate for Woodland, as announced on Monday.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to handle the brand’s digital communications, including social media management, influencer collaborations and brand storytelling across digital platforms. The work will also involve developing platform-focused content strategies, campaign narratives and community engagement initiatives.
The partnership will focus on strengthening the brand’s engagement on social media and within creator communities.
Commenting on the partnership, Nikita Malhotra Singh, Head Digital Marketing, Woodland, said, “Woodland is more than a brand; it’s a community of explorers and adventurers. We are thrilled to partner with Liqvd Asia to tell our story in more dynamic and interactive ways. Their vision for our social media mandate aligns perfectly with our goal of inspiring the next generation of adventurers to gear up and explore the great outdoors."
Speaking on securing the mandate, Arnab Mitra, Founder & Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, added, “Woodland is a brand with a strong emotional recall in India, built on a legacy of adventure, durability, and authenticity. We’re excited to translate that legacy into digital conversations that feel current, engaging, and culturally relevant.”
Monish Sanghavi, Business Head, Liqvd Asia, added, “With a brand like Woodland, the focus goes beyond managing platforms to shaping how the brand shows up in the digital world. We look forward to building a strong, consistent narrative that deepens Woodland’s connect with loyal consumers and younger audiences alike.”