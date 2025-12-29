Litestyle by PNG onboards Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Litestyle by PNG has named Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador, as it looks to engage younger jewellery buyers, said the brand in a statement.
The newer brand is said to be positioned to appeal to younger consumers through contemporary designs, modern retail formats and an omnichannel approach.
Commenting on the association, Sara Tendulkar said, “Litestyle reflects a sense of ease and individuality that feels very natural to me. The jewellery is light, thoughtful and designed for everyday life, which makes this partnership genuinely exciting.”
Adding to this, Hemant Chaavan, Head Marketing and E-commerce, Litestyle by PNG, said, “Sara represents the mindset of the young woman Litestyle is created for, confident, modern and expressive in her own way. Her ability to connect organically with younger audiences strengthens Litestyle’s ambition to become a preferred jewellery destination for future consumers who value design, ease and authenticity.”
Explaining the intent behind the brand, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of PNG Jewellers, said, “Litestyle by PNG is a conscious and long-term effort to bridge our existing customers with future customers. While PNG has earned trust across generations, it is equally important for us to stay relevant to the way younger consumers think, shop and express themselves today. Litestyle has been created as a modern retail format with a strong omnichannel presence, designed around everyday moments rather than only traditional occasions.
He added, “This is not a short-term style initiative, but a serious business vertical under the PNG umbrella, with dedicated focus on merchandising, planning, marketing and digital platforms. The encouraging response to our pilot stores has given us confidence to scale the brand in a structured manner across key markets.”
Under the two-year partnership, beginning in December 2025, Tendulkar will appear in brand and collection campaigns, take part in digital campaigns and attend select store launches. Collections featuring her are expected to be introduced in March 2026.