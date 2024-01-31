Advertisment
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Balakrishna Gajelli as ECD

As Executive Creative Director, Balakrishna Gajelli will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office and report to Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.  

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Balakrishna Gajelli as its Executive Creative Director. He will be based in the agency’s Mumbai office and report to  Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.  

With over 17 years of experience encompassing art, design, branding & creative direction in  advertising, Bala has crafted creative communications for renowned brands such as P&G,  VISA, Bumble, Johnson's Baby, Pillsbury, Amul, Tata Salt, Tata Indicom, Idea Mobile, ITC  Foods, Crompton, and many others. 

His outstanding contributions and wide-ranging expertise in the advertising and marketing  field earned him a place among top 5 creative directors globally in The Big Won report for  2016. Previously, Bala has worked with FCB Ulka, BBDO India  and Leo Burnett India

Commenting on his appointment, Kartik Smetacek, Chief Creative Officer, L&K Saatchi &  Saatchi said, “This will be the second time I’m working with Bala. He’s a solid thinker, a  talented designer and a trustworthy individual. In recent years, he’s also gained a lot of  experience with non-traditional work, working on some on India’s most awarded campaigns.  It’s fantastic to have him be part of our team.” 

Bala added, “I have great respect for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s creative, authentic, and brand centric approach so I am thrilled to be part of this organisation. It’s great to work with Kartik  again, and the agency’s vibrant culture and uplifting environment are plus points. I’m  enthusiastic about becoming a valued member of this team and family, contributing to an  exhilarating new phase for L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and nurturing my professional  development. I eagerly anticipate leveraging the insights gained from my previous stints and  experiences to craft meaningful and innovative advertising and marketing solutions for our  clients." 

Bala’s work has won the highest honours at Cannes Lions, Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show,  LIA, WARC, New York Festival, AdFest, SpikesAsia, APAC Effies & Abbys.

