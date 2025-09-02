Loca Loka appoints Rohit Srinivasan as Head of Marketing

Loca Loka, the India-based alcoholic beverage company, has appointed Rohit Srinivasan as Head of Marketing.
Srinivasan has over a decade of experience in leading campaigns and brand-building initiatives for consumer companies. In his new role, he is expected to be responsible for defining the company’s marketing roadmap, strengthening its brand identity, and overseeing campaigns aimed at expanding its global presence.
The company has also appointed Rajesh Israni as Head of Sales and Ritesh Singh as Supply Chain & Logistics Manager.
Israni, with more than three decades of industry experience and Singh, with more than a decade of experience, are expected to lead the respective teams in their new role to build a distribution network and ensure operational efficiency at the company.
Speaking on the new appointments, Rajiv Ghumman, Global Business Head, Loca Loka, said, “At Loca Loka, we believe in blending cultures, ideas and expertise to create something extraordinary. Bringing Rohit, Rajesh and Ritesh into the fold, we are merging deep-rooted expertise with bold, fresh perspectives to supercharge our global expansion. Together, we’re not just building a brand but telling a cross-cultural story that resonates with today’s globally curious consumer.”