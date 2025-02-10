Lodestar UM launches Full Colour Media, an omni-channel planning proposition

Lodestar UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, launched its new ‘Full Colour Media’ proposition and philosophy.
Full Colour Media heralds a new set of behaviours, approach and products across Lodestar UM’s global network – embedding a growth mindset across the organisation.
“Full Colour Media is an omni-channel planning proposition designed to combat the existential threat of brands becoming bland. It unlocks the power of human ingenuity in a world where AI’s normative mechanic threatens not just a race to the bottom, but a race to the mean. To win the growth race for our valued clients, we need strategies that ‘Stand Against Bland”, said Susan Kingston-Brown, Global Brand President, UM.
“This new approach seamlessly blends the visibility of high-quality media impact with the vibrancy and variability of smaller, deeper touchpoints, creating a spectrum of media stories that come together to drive brand growth,” she continues. “In a world dominated by algorithm-driven media, it challenges outdated linear models and black-and-white decision making to drive real 'difference' and brand growth.”
“Lodestar UM’s Full Colour Media approach takes charge of steering brands through the new disruptive media landscape as consumers transition to AI-sourced answers and innovative user interfaces.” said Aditi Mishra, CEO Lodestar UM. “We see it as a game changer, bringing together the power of data with human ingenuity for brands to unlock their unique formula for growth.”
Lodestar UM’s new model and research builds a understanding of the complex pattern of a brand, with insights into how to apply ‘difference’ and the ‘variance’ of that brand. This deeper understanding means that AI learns more effectively, driving increased marketing efficacy.
“Before we push the AI button, we must understand exactly what differentiates a brand so that we can train that AI to work effectively for us and make a Stand Against Bland,” continued Kingston-Brown. “Brand patterns enable us to understand the complexity, nuances and uniqueness of every brand - allowing us to elevate and distinguish them within their category - ensuring our communications deliver a disproportionately positive effect in market.”