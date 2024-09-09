Logicloop bags digital marketing mandate for The Party Cafe

Logicloop has won the mandate for 'The Party Cafe(TPC), a brand division of Leo Ace Events Pvt. Ltd.' Securing the position as the brand’s digital arm, further to a multi-agency pitch, the brand has onboarded the agency to contribute and lead in its various marketing activities including performance marketing, social media management and SEO efforts.
Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Vora, Co-Founder, Logicloop, shared, “As we commence to work together with The Party Cafe team, we reflect on the leadership and learnings gained by the parent brand Party Cruisers Ltd. in over 3 decades and look forward to taking charge and building something in unison with their new team heading the new project. The parent company has been the pivotal reason behind innumerable celebrations and events across the length and breadth of the country and our team at Logicloop considers this collaboration with The Party Cafe to be a game changer in the events space, considering their all-in-one one-stop-solution for all event requirements from celebration rentals to diverse packages, and a plethora of services.”
Vora added, “Logicloop is committed to the vision shared by the brand which is to help people dream big, about a grand celebration and execute it with no fuss, no stress and no running here and there. The solution to your every event need - be it for personal gatherings or corporate parties, whether on a small scale or large extent - is now going to be digital, and easy, just a few clicks away and you can rent out all event essentials from the comfort of your homes. Logicloop is excited for the journey envisioned by the brand. Our proven track record of scaling businesses over the years allows us to aim bigger for The Party Cafe and seamlessly align their digital initiatives with winning strategies and creative excellence, one step at a time!”
On the other hand, Mamta Minocha, CEO & Co-Founder of The Party Cafe shared, “A new beginning for us indeed; we believe that this new chapter will empower the events and weddings business through technology and is here to make history in the events realm. For a revolution like this, we were keen on having a digital team that understands our purpose and motto behind bringing this vision into reality. We are glad to have found the right energy in the Logicloop team to match our ambitions for this project and accelerate the brand’s entry into its growth story that’s to unfold in the years to come!”
“Events industry is undergoing enormous changes and significant transformations due to the ever-evolving perceptions and expectations of the customers. The Party Cafe meets the urgent need for streamlined event planning in urban India. As lifestyles accelerate, we offer a one-stop e-commerce platform providing comprehensive rental solutions for all event types. This platform is opening doors to ease and aims to convene the wedding and event planning process by making it more accessible and affordable for customers. It focuses on the need for a holistic solution to the complexities of planning celebrations. We are delighted to have Logicloop onboarded in this venture and have complete faith in their creative marketing approach to take our brand to new heights,” shared Zuzer Lucknowala, Co-Founder, Party Cruisers Ltd. and Founder of “The Party Cafe”.
“Spearheading their launch phase on different platforms is indeed exhilarating for us. We are here to redefine their brand narrative with our experience, emotional resonance and expertise. Innovative storytelling is going to be at the core of our plan while blending functionality and aspiration in our communication and robust full-funnel marketing approach. We aspire to generate growing interest and high recall with our target audience, in turn solidifying The Party Cafe’s positioning of simplifying the event planning process for individuals and corporates alike, in today’s landscape, through more and more meaningful ways,” concluded Vora, while acknowledging the potential in this partnership.