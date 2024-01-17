Logicloop wins VIP Clothing's digital mandate

Logicloop has secured the digital mandate for VIP Clothing Limited. As part of this collaboration, the agency will exclusively handle the digital mandate of VIP Clothing Limited's key categories: VIP Innerwear and VIP Frenchie.
The agency will spearhead VIP Clothing Limited’s digital marketing growth, with a strong emphasis on Brand, Organic Growth using SEO and content, Social Media Marketing, driving ROI using Performance Marketing, and Web Development. Leveraging their wealth of innovation and expertise, the agency will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the brand.
Nirav Gosalia, Co-Founder of Logicloop, says “We have been entrusted with the digital mandate for VIP Clothing Limited, a renowned name in the industry. At Logicloop, our primary focus is to deliver creative brilliance and strategic insights that redefine success for our clients. The collaboration between VIP Clothing Limited and Logicloop further strengthens our commitment to driving digital excellence for all our valued clients.”
"VIP Clothing Limited is committed to enhancing its online presence, and Logicloop's innovative team and skills will play a crucial role in optimizing our digital strategies and achieving our long-term marketing goals. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with confidence and enthusiasm," expressed Shraddha Sonavane, Head - Marketing & Communications VIP Clothing Limited.