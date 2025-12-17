LONGINES signs Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Swiss watchmaker LONGINES has appointed Indian actor Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador.
Sara Ali Khan made her film debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and has since appeared in Hindi films including Simmba, Atrangi Re and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She is also a graduate of Columbia University, where she studied history and political science.
Commenting on the association, Sara Ali Khan said, “I’m delighted to begin an association with Longines, a brand I’ve long admired because we echo similar values. Their timeless elegance and their respect for legacy truly resonate with me. Longines values authenticity, celebrates grace and precision, and inspires confidence. I couldn’t be happier to join them as Brand Friend.”
The brand said the association reflects its focus on individuals who represent elegance beyond appearance, through authenticity and attitude.
The brand added that the collaboration brings together Swiss watchmaking heritage with contemporary Indian culture, reinforcing its connection with the Indian market through a public figure.