Loom Crafts names Urvashi Rautela as brand ambassador

Loom Crafts has named Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela as its brand ambassador. As part of the collaboration, the actress has been featured in various outdoor furniture brand marketing, ad and endorsement campaigns. Aimed at amplifying brand visibility, especially across digital and social media space.
Sharing his thoughts on announcing Urvashi Rautela as a brand ambassador, Loom Crafts MD & CEO Rahul Jindal said, “Loom Crafts has over the decades adhered to the motto of luxury meeting nature, prioritising comfort with eco-friendly outdoor setups. While we have a robust offline presence with exclusive franchise stores across key cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Dehradun etc, we intend to further bolster our online presence. This aligns with our vision of catering to consumers directly and fulfilling their most pertinent outdoor needs. We are elated that Ms Urvashi Rautela is amplifying our message to a wider audience.”