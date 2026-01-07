Lotto onboards Sania Mirza as brand ambassador

Lotto, the Italian sportswear brand, has appointed former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza as its brand ambassador and chief advisor for women’s sports.
The partnership marks a return for Mirza, who first worked with Lotto at the start of her career. The brand said it recognised her confidence and individuality even before her Grand Slam victories.
Commenting on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, CEO of Agilitas Group, said, “Sania represents what Lotto stands for: authenticity, confidence, and a way of engaging with sport that goes beyond results. She has always stood at the intersection of sport, culture, and community in India, shaping how a generation sees self-belief and individuality. This partnership reflects that shared philosophy.”
Speaking about her partnership with the brand, SaniaMirza said, “Lotto believed in me at a time when I was still discovering my own voice as an athlete. Coming back now feels natural, not just as a player, but as someone who can help shape how women experience sport and movement. This role allows me to contribute beyond the court, and that makes this partnership deeply meaningful to me.”
In her new role, Mirza will work with the brand to guide its women’s sportswear and athleisure offerings, including footwear and apparel. She will focus on building community and relevance for women, drawing on her experience as a professional athlete.