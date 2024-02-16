Lowe Lintas bags the creative mandate for Jawa Motorcycles

Classic Legends Private Limited has appointed Lowe Lintas as their creative AOR for Jawa Motorcycles. The agency said in a press statement that the win is more special for the agency, as the team had also been the ones to relaunch the historic Yezdi for modern bikers two years ago.
The first campaign since the association began has already been released, within weeks of the pitch having concluded, and it intends to represent the quietly confident DNA of the brand, by inviting riders of all kinds, to come experience the Jawa Way, in their own inimitable ways.
Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd said: “I am thrilled to welcome Lowe Lintas as the creative agency for our iconic brand, Jawa. Their rich experience with leading brands resonates deeply with the ethos of Jawa, capturing the true essence of our legacy. The 'How Do You Jawa' campaign, along with its bold and catchy anthem, has not only struck a chord with our audience but has also been applauded by industry peers. With Lowe Lintas on board, I am confident that we will continue to create impactful and memorable narratives for our beloved brands."
Sharing his excitement about the campaign, Sarvesh Raikar, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas Mumbai said: “Jawa and Yezdi have been a huge part of not only my own childhood, but also for the team who worked on the pitch – our memories growing up are hard coded with the bike and when an opportunity came about to convert our enduring passion for these legendary machines into memorable communication for the brand, of course, we grabbed it. As a team, we had the privilege of relaunching Yezdi a couple of years ago, and now to be able to do the same for Jawa is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we were never going to miss out on it.
Our individual and collective love for the bikes came through in the work we put together for them, in our hunger to partner with and grow the brand. And here we are, raring to go, and hoping to do some of our best work for the brand and make some magic together.”
The Mumbai office of Lowe Lintas will handle the mandate for Jawa Motorcycles.