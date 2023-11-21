LS Digital appoints Pawan Wankhede as business head for UK Operations

LS Digital, as part of their global expansion, announced its foray in the UK market. Pawan Wankhede has been appointed as Business Head of UK Operations. He will focus on expanding LS Digital’s skills and capabilities in Digital Marketing Transformation (DMT) to businesses in the UK market. Pawan brings over 18 years of expertise in digital marketing strategies and content.
“We envision LS Digital becoming a global player in the Digital Marketing Transformation (DMT) space. In order to realise this vision, we have appointed an industry veteran like Pawan to take the reins of the UK operations and replicate the growth we have seen in the MEA region. LS Digital already has a significant presence in Europe, specifically in UX and CX verticals. Now we will expand our focus, with UK as the base and Pawan at the helm, to include the entire DMT solution, which comprises Media, Creative, D&I, Innovation and Tech,” said Prasad Shejale, CEO & Co-founder, LS Digital on the appointment.
Prior to joining LS Digital, Pawan was the CEO of VidRule, a programmatic digital marketing company, for over 7 years. A seasoned Digital Marketing entrepreneur, Pawan brings strong experience in digital media and OTT content technology, with specialisations in several forms of marketing including AdTech, Content Production & Monetization, Social Media & Display Marketing, and Mobile Marketing.
Rupak Ved, COO, LS Digital said, “I am happy to welcome Pawan to the UK team. His expertise in diverse areas of the digital marketing space, especially in international markets will help accelerate growth in Europe and take it to greater levels. We perceive a great need among UK businesses for digital marketing transformation solutions. LS Digital's Transformation Framework is perfectly positioned to address the gap in the market. Pawan’s addition will further our growth in the Digital Marketing Space in the UK.”
Commenting on his new role, Pawan Wankhede said, “The UK stands as the largest digital advertising market in Europe, with expenditures consistently surpassing traditional channels. This surge in spending underscores a significant demand for brands to embrace a more data-driven strategy, aiming to optimize Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS). I am enthusiastic about joining the LS Digital team, recognizing the immense opportunity to guide UK brands in harnessing the robust DMT framework crafted by the company. In my role, I will be dedicated to fostering innovation, broadening our European focus, and assisting brands in setting up their Centre of Excellence (CoE).”